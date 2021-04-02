Another OPPO phone is in the works. It will be announced on April 6 in India. It follows the OPPO Find X3 Series that was launched last month with a special display calibrated by Pixelworks. The last OPPO F phone we remember was the OPPO F15 that also rolled out in India. It was released in 2019. Two years later, the OPPO F19 is almost ready with almost premium specs like a 5000mAh battery, FHD+ AMOLED screen, and 33W Flash Charge technology.

Actually, the OPPO F19 Pro was launched last month in India. The regular, non-pro version is coming soon. It will be unveiled during the ‘Fastest Launch Event’ as per our source.

The OPPO F19 smartphone is said to come with an AMOLED FHD+ punch-hole display. Screen size isn’t mentioned. The 5000mAh battery comes with 33W Flash Charge technology. It’s powerful enough to last 5.5 hours of non-stop talk time with a 5-minute flash charge. Full battery can be attained in 72 minutes while about half (54%) can be reached in 30 minutes.

The OPPO F19 phone will be listed on Amazon.in and Flipkart, as well as, select retail stores in the country. No word on pricing and exactly availability yet but we’ll let you know soon. It’s only a mid-ranger from OPPO so expect even lower than ₹21,490 ($293) which is the price of the OPPO F19 Pro.