OPPO is launching a new phone. Well, it’s not exactly a new phone but the recently announced OPPO A91. The latter was announced only last week together with the OPPO A8 as new mid-range devices in China. It’s being released in India but with a new name. It will be the OPPO F15 as per a recent teaser. Since it’s an OPPO F series phone, this means it’s also a follow-up to the OPPO F11. There is no formal announcement yet, just a video teaser on YouTube.

The smartphone doesn’t look any different from the OPPO F15. It features a quad-camera system and a waterdrop notch. It looks a lot like the OPPO A91 but we’re not expecting OPPO to announce that detail. Maybe it’s not an exact copy but a variant of the model or build.

The OPPO F15 doesn’t appear to come with a rear fingerprint scanner. Like the OPPO A91, it may have an on-screen fingerprint sensor. If we insist the OPPO F15 is the OPPO A91 then the specs and features will be the same.

To review, the OPPO A91 comes equipped with the following: 6.4-inch AMOLED screen, 20:9 aspect ratio, Full HD+ resolution, 8GB RAM, Mediatek MT6771V Helio P70 chipset, and a 4000mAh battery with 30W fast charging. When it comes to the imaging department, there is the 16MP selfie shoot and quad rear camera setup that consists of 48MP primary + 8MP ultrawide + 2MP macro + 2MP depth rear sensors.

There is a possibility the OPPO F15 will have all these mentioned except for the processor and battery. The new OPPO phone may use these two instead: Snapdragon 665 processor and 4025mAh battery with 30W fast charging. Pricing could be around Rs. 20,000 which is only $280 in the US.