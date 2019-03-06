The OPPO F11 Pro has finally rolled out. It was first announced last month and before the regular OPPO F11. It’s only now that it has reached India via Amazon. The device is ready to deliver brilliant portraits even in low light, thanks to the 48MP rear camera. It’s all about low light photography as made possible by the combination of aperture, AI algorithm, and a large image sensor. Amazon India currently lists the OPPO F11 PRO 6GB RAM with 64GB storage for 24,990.00 INR.

That is the discounted price from 28,990.00 INR. The phone is ready to ship within 2 to 4 business days if you order today.

To review the specs, the OPPO F11 Pro comes equipped with a 6.5-inch screen with 2340 x 1080 FHD+ resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 397 ppi, 48MP + 5MP dual rear camera system, 16MP selfie camera with f/2 aperture, 64GB internal storage (expandable), 6GB of RAM, Dual SIM support, 4000mAH battery with VOOC fast charging, 2.1GHz MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core chipset, and ARM Mali G72. It runs on the latest Android 9.0 Pie OS out of the box.

As with most flagship smartphones today, the OPPO F11 Pro already comes with a pre-installed screen protector. Your order will arrrive with a VOOC Charge Adapter, USB cable, sim tray ejector, earphones, and a protective case. The main cameras allow time-lapse, portrait, slow-motion, and panorama as special effects. Other imaging features include the Ultra Night Mode, AI with 23 scenes, and Color Mapping that offers color enhancement.

Color options available on Amazon include Thunder Black or Aurora Green. It boasts a sliding, pop-up camera design similar to Vivo V15 Pro. There is no under-display sensor, just a fingerprint reader on the rear.

The regular OPPO F11 only has a waterdrop notch design but with the same size and almost the same specs. The OPPO F11 only runs on 4GB of RAM with 128GB storage but with a lower price of 19,000 INR. Colors are as follows: Jewelry White, Marble Green, and Flourite Purple.

Check out our hands-on photo:

OPPO F11 Pro Hands-On Photos



OPPO F11 Pro Press Images



SOURCE: OPPO, Amazon