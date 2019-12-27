Almost all of the major OEMs now have truly wireless earphones after Apple’s EarPods somehow unexpectedly took the market by storm. The latest one to be announced and launched is the Oppo Enco Free and its half in-ear design. Their claim to fame is that if you play music on it at 50% volume, it can actually last you more than a day or 25 hours to be exact. However, it looks to be going on sale just in China by the end of the year.

Oppo Enco Free was announced alongside the new Oppo Reno 3 series at an event in China. It has 13.44mm dynamic drivers with a frequency range of 16Hz to 20 KHz. In terms of quality audio, it has FPC positioning system with a dual magnetic circuit and composite diaphragm. The earphones themselves weigh just 4.6 grams each and comes with three different sizes of silicon tips. It is also IPX4 certified so it can withstand your sweat when you’re working out.

Aside from being able to listen to music, it also comes with voice calling support because of its dual-mic beam-forming technology as well as an AI uplink noise cancellation so your calls can have clear and crisp quality. The earphones have Bluetooth 5.0 support with a range of 10 meters and also has binaural transmission to bring synchronized audio to both earphones. They say it has a minimal latency of 120 ms, at least on paper.

If you use it to just play music and at just 50%, it should be able to last you up to 25 hours with its 31 mAh battery and its 410 mAh battery for its plastic charging case. With just the earphones, you get three hours of call time and five hours of music playback. The charging case has an LED indicator and a pairing button and once you’ve paired it to your smartphone once, it will connect instantly when you open the charging case.

For your convenience, you get slide gestures so you can control your music, podcasts, or audio books. Slide your finger on the left earbuds to adjust the volume and then the right to change tracks. Double tapping can answer calls or pause/play your audio. The Oppo Enco Free is available in three colors (white, black, pink) and will go on sale in China for $100 by December 31. No news yet if it will be available in other territories.