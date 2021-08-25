Over at the Smart China Expo 2021, OPPO has officially demonstrated its new in-car connectivity technologies and MagVOOC Series. Just the other day, the magnetic charging system and other technologies were introduced including an under-screen camera and RGBW sensor. New technologies are being prepared for release and wider use as OPPO strives to expand its reach. The future of Internet of Experience is brighter as more companies like OPPO venture into this arena. OPPO seems to be getting more aggressive with new products and services and it has the right attitude to do so.

OPPO’s Vice President and President of Smartphone Product Henry Duan said, “OPPO is steadily accomplishing our strategic deployment in the field of IoT and broader areas concerning Internet of Experience, aiming to empower customers in a variety of scenarios. With the new magnetic flash charging and in-car connectivity technologies, we are doing our best to enhance customer experiences in every aspect.”

The MagVOOC flash charging is a first from OPPO. It is part of the OPPO MagVOOC series that includes a MagVOOC wireless power bank. There is also a MagVOOC ultra-thin flash charger that is so portable and easy to use.

Joining the two is the MagVOOC wireless flash charging stand. These technologies have been optimized to allow more consumers enjoy the convenience.

In-car phone connectivity products include remote vehicle control, digital car key, and in-car flash charge. Remote vehicle control is ready for the OPPO Find X3 and OPPO Watch 2. With the digital car key, your OPPO phone can be used to unlock via Bluetooth.

With a special app, you can control some features of the car right on your OPPO Watch 2 or OPPO Find X3. The in-car flash charging system can support 40W VOOC wireless flash charge and 65W VOOC USB flash charge. At the moment, we know OPPO will be working on a number of vehicle car brands in China like Geelly, BYD Auto, and NIO to implement the technologies.