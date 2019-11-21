OPPO is launching two new smartphones: the Realme X2 Pro and the Realme 5S. The new Realme phone follows the Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro introduced last August with powerful quad cameras. The Realme X2 Pro was already introduced last month, making an impression with the 64MP Quad camera setup and 20x Hybrid Zoom. The new Realme 5s is only a mid-ranger but already comes with decent specs. Both of these units have arrived in India so we can expect the OPPO brand will further expand in the country.

Realme X2 Pro

The Realme X2 Pro has been unveiled in Europe and China as a flagship offering last month. In India, it costs INR 29,999 which is about $420 and still cheaper than its price in Europe.

The smartphone will also have a Master Edition version. It comes equipped with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with 90Hz fluid display (refresh rate), 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, quad rear camera setup (64MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP), 20x hybrid zoom, 16MP selfie camera, 6GB/12GB RAM, 256GB onboard storage, and a 4000mAh battery with 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charging. The battery can be fully charged within 35 minutes. It runs on Android 9 Pie OS topped by ColorOS 6.1 but we’re assuming it will get ColorOS 7 soon.

Realme 5S

The Realme 5S is a follow-up to the Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro. Price starts at ₹9,999 which is around $139. The mid-range phone already boasts a 48MP Samsung GM1 camera, 8MP 119° ultra-wide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth sensor. You can say the camera setup is similar to the Realme 5 Pro.

Other features include 4GB of RAM, 64GB or 128GB onboard storage, a 6.5-inch screen, 720p+ resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, and a large 5000mAh battery. The features are impressive already for a sub $150 phone. OPPO Realme 5S will be available on Realme.com and Flipkart beginning on November 29.