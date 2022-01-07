OPPO has always been prolific when it comes to rolling out new phones and updates. The next big release from the Chinese OEM is the ColorOS. Before the end of the year, OPPO Reno 5 and OPPO Reno 6 series received the stable ColorOS 12 Android 12 update. The OnePlus CEO even addressed concerns and assured a stable ColorOS experience in future for the consumers. Just recently, the company shared its roll-out plan for Q1 2022. At the moment, a number of phones are already receiving the update specifically in Indonesia and India.

This month, the following phones are getting Android 12 ColorOS 12 in Indonedia: Reno6, Reno5, and Reno5 Marvel Edition. The OPPO A74 5G in Indonesia or India will also get it.

In February, the following will get the same beta version: OPPO Reno5 F, Reno 4 Pro, Reno4, Reno4 F, RenoF19 Pro, and F17 Pro. The OPPO Reno5 Lite, Reno4 Pro 5G, Reno4 Z 5G, Reno4 Lite, Reno A94, A93, and A53s 5G will get ColorOS12 in March.

This January, the ColorOS 12 based on Android 12 official version will roll out for the OPPO Find X3 Pro 5G in several markets like the UK, New Zealand, Spain, Portugal, Luxembourg, Italy, Germany, France, and Belgium. The Find X3 Neo 5G and A73 5G will also get the same.

Other phones in other regions will also receive the Android 12 official version: Find X3 Pro 5G, Find X2 Pro, Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition, Find X2, Reno6 Pro 5G, Reno5 Pro 5G Diwali Edition, Reno 6 5G, Reno5 Pro 5G. The Reno5 5G in China and Hong Kong will also be updated.