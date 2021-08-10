As a rule of thumb, most of the OPPO devices receive monthly, quarterly or bi-annual updates as compared to Galaxy devices that get them on monthly basis. The Chinese smartphone maker has rolled out Android 11-based ColorOS update for some devices since September 2020. OPPO is known to reveal update plans every month and like all times, they have announced their schedule for the month of August too. As per the plan, none of the devices will get the beta build in the eight months.

That said, two devices OPPO A5 2020 and OPPO A9 2020 won’t be getting the stable ColorOS 11 update due to their RAM constraints. According to the OPPO’s official tweet, the eligible devices will get the update Over The Air (OTA) or users can head to Settings > Software update to install it manually as and when it arrives.

ColorOS 11 update is planned to be completed by the end of this month as Google is expected to release the Android 12 OS final version in September. To keep up OPPO is going to reveal the ColorOS12 based on the new OS at around the same time.

As we speak the rollout is happening for devices including A72, A52, A91, F11 series, Find X2 series, Reno 4, Reno 3 series and Reno 2 series. The updates will be pushed out in batches depending on the region you reside.

OPPO Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition is being pushed out in all regions worldwide. While the OPPO Find X2 Pro and Find X2, Find X2 Lite and Find X2 Neo update is currently rolling in European countries, Asia and other countries.

Likewise OPPO Reno4 Pro 4G update is only rolling in European countries like Ukraine and Turkey along with Asian regions. OPPO Reno4 Pro 5G on the hand will be rolled out in Portugal, Italy, Switzerland, Spain, Germany and other select European nations.

The update schedule is quite distributed for each of the OPPO smartphones and you can check when your device will receive the update. The updates are also dependent on the carrier-exclusive models, so be mindful of that too.