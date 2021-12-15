OPPO is one busy brand these days. The Chinese OEM is set to introduce the OPPO Find N foldable phone tomorrow. Before it happens, several teasers have been shared already. OPPO is generous when it comes to information. We know the smartphone will come with a foldable display design and more premium specs and features. More Oppo Find N foldable phone images and details surfaced earlier. The phone was teased ahead of launch. By tomorrow, we can confirm everything we know.

At the start of INNO Day 2021, OPPO introduced an important technology. The OPPO Air Glass comes with a cicada wing design. It’s an aR device (assisted Reality) that comes with a Spark Micro Projector. The latter was also developed by OPPO. The device features a diffraction optical waveguide display and Micro LED.

The OPPO Air Glass can support different user interactions through hand motion, head movement, voice, and touch. All these allow a user to access information in an easier and faster manner.

At first glance, you may not figure out what it is. The design is patterned after the idea feathers that are light, curved, and sleek. It comes with a touchbar that looks like a feather shaft as described.

The OPPO Air Glass is a monocular waveguide lens. The design is unconventional you’d really wonder what is it. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor. It features a Spark Micro Projector that offers the aR experience.

This product allows portable and compact projection most of the time with up to 3 million nits of brightness. OPPO Air Glass takes advantage of a custom optical diffraction waveguide that can support two display modes—16-level grayscale and 256-level grayscale. There are two layers of sapphire glass that encase the waveguide on both sides. The result is improved transparency and protection.

Even those with refractive errors can access the OPPO Air Glass. You can choose between the silver half-frame or the black full-frame.

To access the device, you can use the Smart Glass App on an OPPO phone with at least ColorOS 1 via the Smart Glass App. You can also access from an OPPO Watch 2. Some of the other apps or features you can access include Health, Calendar, Weather, Navigation, Translation, and Teleprompter.