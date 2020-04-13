This is the first time we’re learning about the OPPO Ace 2 but we believe the phone is arriving soon. Some information has been leaked already. It’s only a matter of time before the Chinese OEM makes an official announcement. OPPO comes up with new names, most of them can be easily recalled. Like the OPPO Reno, this OPPO Ace will be remembered. But then again, the OPPO Reno series may no longer be available. The company is also believed to be making changes in the mobile business by revamping the lineup.

We’re looking forward to an announcement this week as per recent leaks and rumors. Looking at the images, we see the phone will come with a round camera module which may remind you of the Huawei Mate 30. A teaser video was shared online, showing the possible specs and features of the upcoming phone.

OPPO appears to be testing the new Ace 2 phone here. Some features have also been shown off including a 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch input sampling rate, 96.3% of DCI-P3 color space, up to 3 delta E, and 819 nits of maximum brightness. Expect an impressive color accuracy.

Oppo may also be implementing a blue light curve at 460nm. This is said to reduce eyestrain. Other specs include a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen, FullHD+ resolution, punch hole 16MP selfie camera, Snapdragon 865 processor, 8GB or 12GB of RAM, 128GB or 256GB onboard storage, and a 4000mAh battery.

The battery supports 40W of wireless charging (AirVOOC) and 65W of wired charging. When it comes to the rear camera system, it will include a 48MP rear shooter, 8MP cam, and two 2 megapixel cameras. The price tag in China reads CNY4,399 which is about $620 in the US.