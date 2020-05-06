Last week, the Oppo A92 was made public to be in the works. An official render image was leaked and today, we’re learning the smartphone was officially announced in Malaysia. The Chinese OEM has actually rebranded the OPPO A72. The A92 is a rehashed version of the A72 that was revealed earlier together with the OPPO A52. The new mid-range phone is expected to make an impression in the country with its 5000mAh battery, Snapdragon 665 processor, and the 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution.

The OPPO A92 is a new mid-range phone that boasts a quad-camera system on the rear. It highlights a 48MP main camera plus an 8MP ultrawide shooter, and a pair of 2MP snappers (monochrome + depth). The 16MP front-facing camera takes very decent selfies.

As with most Android mid-rangers, this one still comes with a headphone jack, stereo speakers, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The battery is supported by an 18W fast wired charging technology. Out of the box, the phone already runs on Android 10 but is topped by Color OS 7.1.

You can choose among these OPPO A92 colors: Twilight Black, Aurora Purple, and Shining White. In Malaysia, OPPO will sell the phone for only MYR 1,199. That is about $279 or €255. You can buy the phone from different retailers starting on the 9th of May–it’s official market release. Pre-order is now up on OPPO.com.my.

Other specs and features of the OPPO A92 are as follows: 6.5-inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 83.4% screen-to-body ratio, 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution, 20:9 ratio, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, Adreno 610, 8GB RAM, 28GB UFS 2.1 storage, and a microSD card slot. The 5000mAh battery is for real so don’t be surprised if battery life is long.