TENAA sightings usually mean the phone will be available soon in China. It’s the Chinese FCC that tells us a phone is ready for commercial lease after a series of industry standard tests. Next to roll out is a new one from Oppo— the Oppo A83. This device is another mid-range phone with an affordable price said to launch just before the year 2017 ends. Oppo will ring in the new year with a new Android phone which has potential to be another bestseller.

The Oppo A83 is said to have a metal unibody build. There seems to be no rear fingerprint reader so we can assume the phone’s home button in front will also double as such.

Looking at the image, there’s the main camera with LED flash. The 3.5mm headphone jack is still there so there’s nothing to worry about if you’re not yet convinced smartphones

can do away with this particular feature already. When it comes to imaging, there is the 8MP selfie shooter and a 13MP rear camera with LED flash.

Other specs of the phone incude a 5.7-inch screen, 720 x 1440 HD+ pixel resolution, MediaTek MT6763T 2.5 GHz octa-core processor, 16GB storage, 3090mAh battery, and 2GB RAM. The phone runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS out of the box. No information on pricing but it shouldn’t go beyond $250.

VIA: TENAA