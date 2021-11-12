The OPPO A55 was released a few months ago. It’s getting a follow-up in the form of the OPPO A55s although there is no official announcement yet. The phone is said to come with upgraded specs and an improved look with the slim bezels. The dual rear cameras are powerful enough for its price category. It’s only a budget smartphone offering but offers decent mobile performance. The OPPO A55s will be released in several key markets. The image render tells us the phone will come in Green and Black.

Don’t expect any fingerprint sensor or an on-screen fingerprint reader. You can only use a pattern or PIN for authentication. It’s not a downside as the Chinese OEM wants to keep the price down.

The phone features a punch-hole cutout for the selfie. It’s located on the upper, left part of the display also near a microphone. On the right edge, there is a power button. On the left side, you will see the volume rockers.

When it comes to the camera department, the dual rear cameras come with an LED flash. There appears to be an AI logo apart from the OPPO logo. The device is expected to run on 4GB of RAM and Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor. It will use Android 11 OS topped by ColorOS 11.

The 5G phone has hit Geekbench already as device with model number CPH2309. In the single-core and multi-core tests, the OPPO A55s scored 510 and 1592. Just recently, it was also sighted on the FCC and Bluetooth SIG which tells us the phone will be introduced soon. The phone came with two model numbers (A102OP and CPH2309) so there will probably be two RAM/storage versions.