After going up on pre-order in Indonesia, the OPPO A53 is now on sale in India. The smartphone touting a seamless and smooth 90Hz punch-hole display starts at INR 12,990 (roughly $175) and is available through the e-commerce store Flipkart. The phone features a 3D Iridescent wave design on the back and comes in three – Fairy White, Electric Black and Fancy Blue color options to choose from. OPPO A53 has a significantly thin bezel, is powered by an octa-core processor, and features a triple rear camera setup.

OPPO A53 is up on sale in India in two memory configurations – 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage model priced at INR 12,990 and 6GB RAM + 128GB onboard storage variant for INR 15,490 (approx. $200). The dual SIM A53 from OPPO accepts MicroSD card to expand memory up to 256GB. It runs on Android 10 operating system with ColorOS 7.2 skin on top.

If screen size and display resolution is a helpful aspect for you to decide a phone, this OPPO handset features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1,600 pixel resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. As said, the phone has a 90Hz screen refresh rate and features Snapdragon 460 processor under its hood.

In the camera department, the OPPO A53 impresses with a triple-camera setup on the back that houses 13MP primary shooter, 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. The camera module is placed on the top left side of the rare-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the front is a 16MP selfie camera placed in a punch-hole cutout.

OPPO A53 packs within a decent 5,000mAh battery which is powered via USB Type-C port with 18W fast charging. For connectivity, the 4G phone comes with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. This OPPO phone will provide enthralling 3D audio experience with dual stereo speaker system.