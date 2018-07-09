Aside from the Xiaomi Mi A2, we’ve also got information about the upcoming OPPO A3s as shared by MySmartPrice. More images and specs were leaked about this large smartphone that boasts a dual camera system, notched design, and a big 4230mAh battery. The 6.2-inch screen features a notch that allows an almost bezel-less display. This mid-range phone is affordable but doesn’t scrimp on features as proven by the dual cameras and notch plus AI and Face Unlock.

The OPPO A3s will be out in Red and Dark Purple and will feature a glass back, dual camera setup with LED flash in a horizontal orientation, micro USB 2.0 port, 3.5mm headphone port, volume keys on the left edge, and power/lock button on the right side. The phone is known with two model numbers: CPH1803 and CPH1805. It comes equipped with a 6.2-inch In-Cell IPS LCD screen (16M colors), 1520 × 720 HD+ resolution, iPhone X-like notch, 19:9 aspect ratio, Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB onboard storage, microSD card slot for memory expansion, Android 8.1 Oreo OS topped by ColorOS 5.1, and a large 4230mAh battery. Connectivity options include 4G LTE and Bluetooth 4.2.

When it comes to imaging, the OPPO A3s features a 13MP plus 2MP dual rear cameras with f/2.2 and f/2.4 aperture, respectively. The rear camera system offers 1080p video recording and background blur effect while the 8MP selfie camera comes with an AI Beauty 2.0 feature. There’s no fingerprint reader but there’s Face Unlock. OPPO has also added Music Party that lets two A3s units to play the same song at the same time.

VIA: MySmartPrice