The OPPO A phones are mid-rangers. The last one we remember featuring here was the OPPO A91. It was introduced in China back in December together with the OPPO A8. Very soon, a new OPPO A smartphone will be announced as specifications have been revealed over the weekend. The phone is said to run on 3GB of RAM and ColorOS 7.2 and will feature only 32GB of onboard storage. It will be released in India beginning October 17 as part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

There is no official announcement yet but we believe the phone will go official any day now. An Amazon listing was sighted and we’ve got information about the specs and features. The device will boast a large 6.52-inch screen with an HD+ display and 269ppi pixel density. When it comes to the camera department, there will be a triple rear cam system that’s composed of a 13MP plus 2MP and another 2MP camera. The selfie camera will be 5 megapixels.

The OPPO A15 is actually an entry-level device. It will be affordable with decent specs as shared by our source. The phone is said to also run on MediaTek Helio P35 processor with 3GB of RAM. The 32MP built-in storage can be expanded up to 256GB with a microSD card slot.

OPPO A15 will be powered by Android 10 but topped by ColorOS 7.2. It will weigh 75 grams and measures 164x75x8mm. The phone will also be powered by a 4230mAh battery. No word on pricing yet but we’re not expecting anything over Rs. 20,000 ($270).