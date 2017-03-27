Firefox and Chrome may be the more popular mini mobile web browsers for Android phones right now but the Opera Mini is still..well, operating. The mini web browser is still being used by Android and iOS mobile users although we can’t say it’s the widely used nowadays. We just know the latest version will be released soon and with some important improvements.

Mobile users can save more data now than ever. Also included are notifications, Facebook monitoring, and a built-in download helper. The idea is that users will find it easier to load content every time because you can say the list of files that can be downloaded immediately. There is no need to wait because you can see the list of files whether images, text, or videos that can be shared in one location. This way, data are saved. Just make sure you don’t download all the items or links you see because doing so eats up data.

Some websites work well on the Opera such as Facebook, Pagalworld, Tubidy, or DJPunjab. Opera still has its main web browser app but this one is “lighter” much like Facebook Lite. If you want, you can set notifications and only receive those things that matter to you like direct messages, requests, or replies to posts or comments.

SOURCE: Opera