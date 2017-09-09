We all know that T-Mobile is not shy about trumpeting how much better they are from their competitors. Well, apparently, they do know how to put their money where their mouth is, at least when it comes to fast data connection. The latest Speedtest report from Ookla shows that T-Mobile is the fastest wireless carrier nationwide, at least for the first half of 2017. And while average overall speeds in the US have increased from 2016, the country is still a dismal 44th in the world.

In general, the overall speeds in the US have improved by 19.2% as compared to the first half of 2016. The download speeds, in particular, are now at an average of 22.69Mbps but upload speeds are not any better at just an average of 8.51Mbps. For a country like the US where Internet connectivity is a must-have, being 44th in the world is quite a problem. But then again, the report says the “geographic breadth” of the country is a challenge as compared to the smaller, more densely populated countries.

Meanwhile, T-Mobile is on top in the US, with a speed score of 23.17 and Ookla says they owe it to their “tightly-spaced cell site grid and a smaller subscriber base” as well as their expansion into new markets and even reforming other spectrum to LTE. Verizon Wireless isn’t too far behind in second place with a score of 21.13 and they have actually worked around “network densification” to still have solid performance in high traffic areas.

This 2017 US Market Report from Ookla is based on Speedest intelligence data that was captured during Q1 and Q2 of this year. They used almost 3 million unique mobile devices to perform more than 14 million consumer-initiated cellular network tests, meaning they tried out speedtest.net or the app to see how fast their internet is.

SOURCE: Ookla