Onyx isn’t exactly popular but the brand comes up with some of the most reliable gadgets in the market for a worthy price. The latest is a new 7-inch e-book reader officially called as the Onyx Boox Leaf. The ereader only has a 7-inch screen and doesn’t come with any stylus support. It’s a more lightweight alternative at only 170 grams for those who don’t want heavy tablets. It’s mainly an ebook reader so you may concentrate on your reading.

The 6mm thin Onyx Boox Leaf fits a lightweight magnetic case also made by Onyx. It lets you hold the device like a real book, allowing you to use the page turn buttons. It’s as if you’re flipping through a page too.

The protective casing is said to be fingerprint- and scratch-resistant because of a special coating used on the body. The build is also durable and strong that it won’t bend or crack the screen.

The Leef ebook reader offers support for audiobooks, text-to-speech, and audiobooks. It also connects via Bluetooth so you can use the device with a pair of headphones or Bluetooth speakers for an improved audio listening experience. The Onyx Boox Leaf eReader only uses Android 10.

The Onyx Boox Leaf specs include the following: 7-inch HD E Ink Carta Screen with cover-lens, 1680×1264 resolution (300 dpi), Capacitive touch, Octa-core processor, 2GB RAM, 32GB onboard storage, Wi-Fi (2.4GHz + 5GHz), USB Type-C, Bluetooth 5.0, mic, speaker, rotation sensor, and a 2000mAh battery. The ebook reader is priced at $279. You can pre-order and shipment will begin on December 7.