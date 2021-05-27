OnePlus is launching a new 4K LED U1S TV Series. It will be available first in India but we can expect more OnePlus TVs would be coming to the European market. The Chinese OEM first ventured in the smart TV market back in 2019. We have since seen a number of models from the OnePlus TV to OnePlus TV Q and Q1 Pro. The next batch could possibly include the OnePlus U1S LED TV series that may also roll out in India.

The OnePlus U1S LED TV series could arrive the a TV camera. The new smart LED TVs are said to be available in three display sizes: 50-inches, 55-inches, and 65-inches. A OnePlus TV Camera may be ready as well for video calls.

The source said the upcoming TV series may have similar specs as with the TV U. We can expect HDMI 2.0 ports, 4K resolution, HDR 10+ support, MEMC up to 60Hz, and HLG. Audio experience is enhanced with the 30W speakers with Dolby Audio and co-tuning with Dynaudio.

The next-gen OnePlus TV will run on Android TV 10. It offers support for Google Assistant with Smart Voice Control. OnePlus will also implement Oxygen Play, its very own content discovery platform.

The smart TV may arrive with a OnePlus TV Camera with built-in mic. The device may be used for Google Duo video calls that you can view in 1080p. No information on product launch or market available but we’ll let you know once ready.