Smart TVs are fast becoming more related and integrated with the smartphone industry. OnePlus has been noted to be working on a smart TV as early as September 2018. We noted it was a possibility to be smarter with AI. A OnePlus Android TV was sighted on Bluetooth SIG which meant launch is happening soon and then it was confirmed for official release. The Chinese OEM teased the TV with mystery features. A 55-inch QLED TV was leaked and then finally launched in September.

The OnePlus TV is getting a software update as the OTA2 for the OnePlus TV Q1 and OnePlus TV Q1 Pro are ready. OnePlus is pushing an incremental rollout so watch out for version V1.8.0T1911211115 as the latest system update.

The changelog has been listed. The update will bring Netflix on board. Volume adjustment experience is also optimized to make increasing or decreasing audio volume more comfortably. OnePlus also included a setting for directly entering recent “Input Source” at startup.

Expect a more optimized volume adjustment experience. You are also now allowed to press volume up/down buttons together to mute the TV. That PQ video pinkish issue has been optimized already.

OnePlus really never settles when it comes to products, services, and updates. This is the first time we’re hearing an update since the September launch and it’s very much welcome.