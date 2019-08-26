OnePlus TV used to be just an idea anD a possibility but now it’s official and is expected to be more connected and smarter with AI. The mystery device’s appearance on Bluetooth SIG has given us an idea about the launch of a OnePlus Android TV is happening soon. Over a week ago, the OnePlus TV was then confirmed for official release next month. The smart TV is definitely coming this September with mystery features. We’ve been anticipating for this product but we’ve only got a few information.

The OnePlus TV has been pictured recently. Well, it’s actually more of an image teaser shared by OnePlus India. The OEM has shown off a part of a 55-inch QLED display. It’s just a teaser of what seems to be the display. We’re assuming OnePlus wants us to see the “deep blacks” of the display.

OnePlus TV is also said to run on a Mediatek MT5670, Mali-G51 MP3 GPU, and Android TV. The display may only be 1080p for Android TV menus but 4K is only for compatible content.

When it comes to pricing, the OnePlus TV may have a premium price similar to Sony and Samsung TVs. It will be available in India first according to OnePlus CEO Pete Lau who also explained the OnePlus TV will be more of a smart display.

The future is that televisions won’t be just TVs but as smart displays. Now, we won’t be surprised if future OnePlus TVs will have touchscreen displays. Not that we haven’t thought of it before but OnePlus TV could be one of the forerunners in the industry. We can’t wait to see what this OnePlus TV is all about.

OnePlus will ‘Never Settle’. We know it’s been living up to the challenge of continuously innovating and introducing new tech. We’re just really curious about this OnePlus TV.

OnePlus TV will be listed on Amazon India (amazon.in). Feel free to sign-up HERE if you want to be notified.