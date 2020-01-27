OnePlus isn’t going to ever settle. After working on improving cameras for mobile photography, we’re looking forward to the 120Hz Fluid Display. Now we’re learning the Chinese OEM is looking at mobile videography. OnePlus already made initial efforts by gathering information and feedback from NY OEF attendees. The event was held in December but it’s only now the tech brand will share all findings and answer the questions asked last month. Videographers shared what usual challenges they face when taking videos and OnePlus aims to provide a solution.

Several videographers said shift and consistency of exposure, color, and white balance are a common problem for most cameras phone. The goal now is to tune all cameras to have identical exposure. Autofocus consistency is also an issue but an update will be available this year.

Improvements in major areas like skin tone consistency, sharpness, super stabilization, and dynamic range are on the horizon. The usual light flickering issue must be reduced. Panning shots must be improved to be more stabilized and smoother.

Other changes that may be implemented include improved panning shots, faster camera, and 1080P and 4K must be supported in all three lenses. Another usual problem is the limited 4K record length. The videographers also are looking to improved single-handed use. Video editing must be easier.

Some additions may be added like depth of field for the camera recording (optical), Zoom-in time-lapse, Pro video mode (later), reverse recording video, Night mode for night video, plus AR emoji and stickers recording. Social media mode will benefit those always on Instagram and Twitter. There’s also a Light painting mode but OnePlus doesn’t want to follow the light painting effect because of a narrow user scenario. Two cameras recording at the same time–wide and ultra-wide on rear and front–are now possible.