We all know how OnePlus has always been true to its “Never Settle” motto. It releases updates regularly and as promised. It’s not stopping to advance the devices and customer service so it’s making further improvements to the upgrade cycle and software maintenance. No one is complaining about how fast and regular OnePlus is rolling out such updates but this announcement further makes an impression. We’re hoping more OEMs are like OnePlus, at least, when we’re talking about updates.

OnePlus noted that regular software updates will be delivered two years from the phone’s release date. Even the T variants will be part of the maintenance schedule. Every update is expected to bring the latest Android security patches, bug fixes, new features, improvements, or even the new version of Android. Security patches are usually released every couple of months.

Included in the schedule are the following OnePlus phones: the OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 5/5T, and the latest OnePlus 6. The OnePlus 3/3T will receive the Open Beta build first while a more stable build will be out next week. We recommend you backup your files to be sure especially before flashing the update.

OxygenOS is being optimized regularly and hopefully, it will reach an ever-reliable status most of the time. Thanks to the mobile industry for helping, sharing feedback, and offering support for OnePlus and OxygenOS.

The old OnePlus 3 and 3T will receive OTA update only until November this year. Android security patches will still be delivered though for another year.

