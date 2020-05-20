Never Settle. OnePlus lives by this motto and we don’t think the words will change. The Chinese OEM has been true to its principle, not settling for mediocrity. The company regularly sends out software updates for specific models. It also gets in touch with consumers through the OnePlus forum. The brand listens to the feedback and suggestions of the customers that is why we value OnePlus. It recently posted answers to Frequently Asked Questions for the month of May so we know it has all the intention to address the public.

To be fair, OnePlus can work on regular updates and send them out on schedule because it only has a few devices under its lineup. Compared to Samsung or Huawei, the OnePlus is a smaller brand. This month’s FAQ post on the OnePlus Forum focuses on the OxygenOS. Most of the questions were about the availability of the latest version of the OS or software.

The first question asked was about the availability of Android for the OnePlus 5 and 5T phones. The Open Beta version has been ready for download and installation. Open Beta build for the OnePlus 7 and 7T series is already being pushed.

OnePlus reminded the consumers multitasking interface for switching apps has been optimized. When asked about the Dark Mode, the OnePlus team shared the Dark Mode switch will be added in Quick Settings. Testing is now underway.

Overall adjustments have been made to the volume. It includes optimizing the curve of the first 5 levels and lowering the average loudness at the lowest level. Some bugs on the OnePlus Launcher have been fixed already.

When asked about the phone heating up with OnePlus Switch, OnePlus explained it’s just normal. The team also shared that a device on Battery Saver mode will disable GPS to save power. On the problem of the loss of Internet connection, while sharing a hotspot from the OnePlus 8, the team suggest to set it to “auto-switch”. OnePlus also made it clear that Alexa on the OnePlus 8 series supports several languages including US English, Great Britain English, Indian English, French, Spanish, German, and Italian.