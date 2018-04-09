OnePlus has been busy working on the upcoming OnePlus 6 as the new flagship smartphone. The device will follow the OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T. The phones recently received a round of ‘Open Beta’ updates but sadly, it’s no longer available. If you’ve been waiting for the newest update on your OnePlus 5 or 5T, sorry, but the Chinese OEM already pulled it out. It’s not just the beta version for the OnePlus 5 phones. The OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T’s open beta programs were also released and then removed due to unimpressive battery life.

If your phone is already broken or showing some bugs, know that you have to wait for the next update. That excessive battery drain happens after the open beta versions were released and then installed on the OnePlus phones. If you visit the previous links provided, they will now link to previous OnePlus builds.

OnePlus usually sends out updates or patches for OnePlus phones. Some have been controversial but OnePlus is always quick to send a fix and a more permanent solution. If you visit the recent Open Beta download pages, you won’t see the new beta version uploaded, only the last few versions.

The versions pulled were Open Beta 7 (OnePlus 5), Open Beta 2 (OnePlus 3T), Open Beta 33 (OnePlus 3), and Open Beta 5 for the OnePlus 5T.

VIA: Android Police