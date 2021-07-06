Is OnePlus releasing its own tablet? That looks like a possibility as a related trademark was recently spotted on the EUIPO website. A OnePlus Tablet could be on the way should the Chinese OEM decide to go on with production. OnePlus does not really settle so we will not be surprised if it introduces a new product line apart from smartphones and earbuds. The Chinese OEM has also ventured in the smart TV game and recently, in the smartwatch business.

So what’s next from OnePlus? Possibly this OnePlus Pad. It may not be the final and official name but the idea of a OnePlus tablet can be exciting. OnePlus knows the tech industry and it always comes up with products that really work and sell.

The European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) lists a new device. The product design, display size, and performance details have been made public. Apart from OnePlus, other Chinese brands such as Vivo and Realme are working on their own tablets.

It seems the tablet category will get a boost soon. This is somehow expected since tablet sales have been growing especially this pandemic. There will be a Realme tablet while Vivo has also applied for a trademark on the EUIPO website.

The OnePlus Pad is something to look forward to. We want to know if it will be a mid-range or premium tablet. We’re assuming it will run on OxygenOS and maybe ColorOS 11 for the global version.