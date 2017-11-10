Another OnePlus device is about to be unveiled which means the company is once again opening The Lab. First launched for the OnePlus 3 last year, we know the Lab as a Peer Review Program where fans can test and try out the new smartphone offering. The Chinese OEM has just announced the latest edition of The Lab for OnePlus 5T. Like last year, you can have the opportunity to review a new phone and share feedback.

OnePlus will be choosing ten (10) lucky testers to share their impressions of the OnePlus 5T that is yet to launch next week.

The Lab for OnePlus 5T is open for everyone. You can sign up HERE and cross your fingers you will be chosen and be among the first ones to receive the OnePlus 5T in the world according to the OnePlus team. You will only receive and be loaned the phone as you may need to return the review unit.

OnePlus is opening the submission for one week. The team will choose the reviewer on November 15, 10PM (EDT). Terms and Conditions apply. Make sure you agree with the requirements like submitting the materials on time and answering honestly. OnePlus reserves the right to publish any document you will be sending.

SOURCE: OnePlus