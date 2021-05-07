OnePlus usually holds an Open Ears Forum with live audience but that changed last year when the first online forum was held. We all know the reason: COVID-19. Fortunately, it was well-received and more people actually attended the event. OnePlus is once again having the OEF. It will still be online as the pandemic is still not over. Just like last year, we’re looking forward to hearing more from OnePlus, sharing feedback and suggestions about OnePlus products, and learning about new ideas.

The virtual Open Ears Forum 2021 will happen on May 8, 2021. OnePlus decided on a theme: Theme Store. OnePlus knows the most popular request of consumers and that is custom themes. They don’t even have to be really personalized. OnePlus users simply want to use different themes but there are only a few available.

In the near future, more custom themes and wallpapers may be available as OnePlus adds a Theme Store to OxygenOS. The next big OS update will include this said feature.

During the online Open Ears Forum, OnePlus will present the Theme Store and discuss it further with OxygenOS users. Feedback may be shared after the presentation so OnePlus will know what to adjust.

The online OnePlus Open Ears Forum will be held on May 18, 2021 (20:00 – 22:00 HKT (17:30 – 19:30 IST, 14:00 – 16:00 CEST, 8:00 – 10:00 EST). You can now register HERE until May 12.

If you want to know more about themes and wallpapers and how to customize them, join the Online OEF.