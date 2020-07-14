We’ve been hearing about it for months now and we even saw a leaked design. But now it’s official: OnePlus is indeed releasing their first truly wireless earbuds simply called the OnePlus Buds. Official details about the new product are still very scarce other than it will be announced and unveiled on July 21 alongside the launch their new smartphone line, the OnePlus Nord through an AR launch. If previous leaks are to be believed, this will look more like Apple’s AirPods than Samsung’s Galaxy Buds.

OnePlus simply announced on their forum and on Twitter that they are indeed launching their first truly wireless earphones and that it will be called OnePlus Buds. However, there were no images or other details about the device, expect that it will be launched alongside the OnePlus Nord, their new line of more affordable smartphones. No news if it will have active noise cancellation or if it will indeed look like the AirPods.

If we base it on previous leaks and rumors though, it will indeed look like Apple’s truly wireless earbuds. They were spotted on the website of Finland’s SGS Fimko certification body. It didn’t have any photos but the model number E501A says the charging case will support 7.5W charging speeds. A leaker earlier shared a sketch of what the earbuds would look like, showing the in-ear design and metallic finish in black or white.

OnePlus has a history of releasing pretty good headphones with their Bullets Wireless headphones and then their wired Type-C Bullets. The leaked sketch shows that the metallic finish is quite similar to the Bullets Wireless 2 and the Bullets Wireless Z which they released previously. Hopefully, the sound quality would be the same or even better.

Of course since there are no official details, what it looks like is still based on those leaks and speculation. We’ll find out all about the OnePlus Buds as well as the OnePlus Nord line at the AR launch on July 21.