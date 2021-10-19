It’s been years since the last Harry Potter book or movie (well the official one) was released but it has remained one of the most popular pop culture franchises. For those who are “nostalgic” about the whole wizarding world, OnePlus has made official something we’ve known (suspected) for months: their new product is a OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition. The bad news is that it’s still the same not-so-stellar OnePlus Watch that they previously released and if you’re not in India, you won’t be able to get one.

The OnePlus Watch was the company’s first wearable but unfortunately, it hasn’t gotten favorable reviews from critics and users. While there have been some updates since its release that has somehow improved its performance, it probably won’t make it to any “best smartwatches of 2021” list. Months ago they teased a new variant of the device although it seems to carry all the specs of the original smartwatch with just some special design improvements.

Now we get the official announcement of the OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition, a special variant for the hardcore fans of this property. As expected, it comes with several themed elements like the copper color scheme and an “exquisitely crafted embossed” brown leather band with the Harry Potter insignia. It comes in a box that looks like the magical entrance to Diagon Alley, which if you’re a fan, doesn’t need explaining. Fans should have a fun time unboxing this.

The smartwatch comes with six themed watch faces including the four Hogwarts school houses: Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, and Hufflepuff. The other two are Hogwarts itself and the Hogwarts Logo. There are also some special boot and charging animations with familiar Harry Potter elements. That seems to be all the obvious new things to the OnePlus Watch software-wise and design-wise.

The OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition will be available for purchase starting October 21 but only in India. It is priced at ₹16,999 which is around $225, a small premium over the regular version of the OnePlus Watch which is priced at ₹14,999.