The OxygenOS 11 for the OnePlus Nord was released earlier this month. It was something OnePlus Nord owners have been anticipating for since other OnePlus phones started getting the same upgrade. A lot of people were able to download and install OxygenOS 11 that already brings Android 11. It’s the stable version but unfortunately, the Chinese OEM had to discontinue the rollout. Some stability and performance issues have been encountered and reported to the OnePlus development team. It was the first stable version but unfortunately, there were more issues that needed fixing.

The rollout was done in stages. OnePlus had been pushing the stable release for over a week. The stop is only temporary. Apparently, a number of bugs have been spotted. On the forum, a OnePlus source said it was “temporarily paused to ensure a smooth user experience, due to some bugs that have been detected.”

OxygenOS 11 Android 11 Issues

OnePlus didn’t exactly provide a list of the bugs encountered but some OnePlus Nord owners shared problems like slow charge speed and increased battery drain. Some issues on the App Locker feature have been sighted. Some users said they couldn’t access the locked apps after the update.

Some OnePlus Nord phones have also experienced lags with Android 11. Some said they couldn’t open images in their Gallery app. For others, there are parallel apps being added randomly to the app drawer.

OnePlus is already looking into the problems and issues reported. We’re hoping a new OxygenOS 11 update will be released soon.