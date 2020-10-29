OnePlus Nord has finally received the October 2020 security patch along with other new features. Unlike the September 2020 security patch which was only released at the start of October 2020, this security update is right on point. The update – OxygenOS 10.5.9 is rolling out in a phased manner and will soon land on your device if you own this OnePlus mid-ranger. Currently, it is rolling out for select users in some regions – thereafter it will be incrementally released for all users. Besides the security fixes, the update brings general bug fixes and better stability to the OS environment.

The OnePlus changelog for this particular update is quite long, bringing other cool features that nerds will fancy. There are improvements for the Bluetooth connectivity and network stability has also got better. Finally, the mis-touch prevention feature has also made it through and can be enabled from the top of the display. That should make the whole experience of operating the phone in daily usage seamless.

For gamers, the update means an uninterrupted gaming experience. The Game Space now has the gaming toolbox which allows the user to switch between the Fnatic modes. You can choose to get the minimal text-only heads up notifications to not interrupt intense gaming sessions.

WhatsApp/INS messages can also be accessed by swiping from the screen’s upper right/left corners in gaming mode. This will make your gaming sessions more enjoyable on the OnePlus Nord – after all, everyone likes to have a good glitch-free gaming frenzy every now and then to relax.