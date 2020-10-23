Apart from the OnePlus 8T, OnePlus has also launched the OnePlus Nord Special Edition. It’s just a different color but it’s not the two new OnePlus Nord phones we’ve been mentioning. The Chinese mobile OEM is still set to launch two new Nord models that will be released in the United States. We know the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord N100 will be launching soon. By soon we mean this coming October 26, Monday, as per a recent report.

One of our favorite leaksters, Steve H. (@onleaks), has shared some details about the smartphones. The OnePlus Nord N10 will be another mid-range phone with 5G connectivity. It will arrive with a 6.49-inch FHD+ screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G chipset.

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G phone will also feature 6GB of RAM, 128GB onboard storage, 4300mAh battery, headphone jack, USB-C, and a quad-rear camera system. The rear cameras include a 64MP main shooter, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP, and 2MP.

The other smartphone, the OnePlus Nord N100, comes with a slightly bigger display–a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD screen. This one only comes with 64GB storage, 4GB of RAM, and a 5000mAh battery.

The selfie camera is 8MP. The rear camera system is composed of a 13MP primary, 2MP macro, and 2MP Bokeh. The phone only connects to 4G LTE–no 5G. It offers dual-SIM support and a headphone jack.

We’re expecting more details will be leaked over the weekend. October 26 is only a few days away. Be patient especially if you’ve been waiting to get your hands on a new mid-range from OnePlus.