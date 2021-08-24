OnePlus Nord has been amid the Chinese OEM’s favorite series when it comes to firmware updates. After the release of OxygenOS 11.1.4.4 last month that introduced the June 2021 security patch, the company has now begun rolling out OxygenOS 11.1.5.5 for the OnePlus Nord in North America, Europe, and India. This new update brings with it the August 2021 security patches for the device.

Besides, the company has also begun pushing the rollout of a new OxygenOS update for the OnePlus Nord CE. The OEM is rolling out the OxygenOS 11.0.6.6 for the OnePlus Nord CE. The information on the rollout of these updates was shared on the company’s forum.

The recent post on OnePlus Community forums details that the OnePlus Nord will, in addition to the August security patch include improved system stability, screenshot feature for Always on Display. The update is being provided to users in a staged manner.

The staged process means that some users will receive the update before others. The users should receive the OTA update notification or can download the firmware package from the links provided here.

The update will rollout in an incremental manner in the case of Nord CE as well. This update will alongside improved system performance bring the July security patch. The OxygenOS 11.0.6.6 update will bring optimized camera effect to the OnePlus Nord CE resulting in better photography.