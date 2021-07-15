The OnePlus Nord 2’s arrival is about one week away from today. On July 22, the Chinese OEM will launch the new OnePlus mid-range phone. It’s been mentioned here several times. The phone will run OxygenOS 11 and offer support for two major OS updates. The device will also come with slim bezels and a corner punch-hole camera. Display specs have been detailed as well. The phone will run on MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI processor and will feature 5G connectivity. We just learned the phone will be sold in India starting at Rs 31,999 ($430).

The OnePlus Nord 2 is also said to be available in different colors. It will be ready in Blue Haze, Grey Sierra, and one with a Green Woods finish and a leather back. Specs can go up to 256GB and 12GB (priced at Rs 34,999/$470) apart from the 8GB RAM/128GB version.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be released in India. It’s a follow-up to the original and highly successful OnePlus ord. It will run on a 4500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging tech. Its battery can be fully charged within 30 minutes.

Let’s recap the information we know so far: triple cameras (50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP mono sensor), AI Resolution Boost for Snapchat and Instagram, 32MP Sony IMX 616 selfie camera, AI HDR Remapping, and AI Colour Boost. You can also expect Haptic 2.0, dual 5G, UFS 3.1 storage, dual speakers, AI gaming modes, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, HDR10+, and 90Hz refresh rate on the 6.43-inch FHD+ sAMOLED display.