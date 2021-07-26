The OnePlus Nord 2 went official last week. The Chinese OEM is even offering a free Stadia Premiere for a limited time. Yesterday, we also noted the OnePlus Nord 2’s OxygenOS was based on Android 11 and ColorOS. The new software update is ready. It’s only a few days after the product launch. It means even before buyers receive their owners, an update is ready to roll out, at least, for those in Europe.

OnePlus Nord 2 OxygenOS 11.3 A.05 update is available. There is no word though when India will get this one but it should be out soon.

The OnePlus Nord 2 runs on the new OxygenOS based on ColorOS. It’s somehow expected since OnePlus and OPPO further integrated their businesses last month. The update delivers a number of optimizations and improvements including better experience of fingerprint unlocking and optimized algorithm of automatic brightness.

The update also fixes the Wi-Fi connection failure issue discovered on the Setup Wizard interface. Improved system stability may also be noticed. For the camera, OxygenOS 11.3 A.05 brings a new Ultra Resolution mode. Feel free to use this special feature to make the picture details much clearer.

The AI Beautification feature has also been enhanced. It can now automatically retouch your photos based on your skin color and preferences. Application performance is noticeably improved.

Network transfers are more stable now. Network performance is also better. If you plan to getting the update, not that it comes at only 285.8MB.

These are simple launch-day fixes. They’re nothing major but are important so your OnePlus Nord 2 will function properly. If you just ordered the Nord 2, know that this update awaits your phone.