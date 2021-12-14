A new OnePlus phone is coming. It will be another mid-range smartphone offering from the Chinese OEM. Codenamed OnePlus Ivan, this will be the OnePlus Nord 2 CE. It will come with a 90Hz AMOLED screen and will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor. It is expected to be revealed in India in February. The device has been mentioned several times but since its launch is still a few months from today, we can expect more information and images will surface.

The OnePlus Ivan has been spotted with model number IV2201 on the BIS certification website. This means there is such a product that will be launched in India.

OnePlus Nord 2 CE will come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will use 6GB to 12GB of RAM, 128GB or 256GB storage, and MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G processor. It will already use OxygenOS 12 on top of Android 12.

The main camera system will come with a 64MP primary OmniVision rear camera + 8MP ultra-wide lens + 2MP macro lens. There will be a 16MP selfie camera. The 4500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support will also be present.

Other features of the OnePlus Nord 2 CE include an in-display fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm headphone, 3.5mm headphone, Gorilla Glass protection, and a plastic frame. The selfie camera will be under a punch-hole cutout while the chin of the display will be obvious.

Pricing in India may be anything between Rs 24,000 to Rs 28,000 ($316 to $369). An early 2020 launch can be expected perhaps around the same time as the Samsung Galaxy S22 reveal.