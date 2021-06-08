The OnePlus N200 will be the next mid-range phone from the Chinese OEM. The phone is expected to arrive together with the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. Both devices may come with 5G connectivity. The devices have yet to be announced so while waiting, more details will be leaked. We mentioned the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will have 90Hz display and use Snapdragon 750G processor. Other image renders and features were leaked ahead of launch and we know those upcoming phones will definitely be better.

The OnePlus N200 5G will be powerful at only $250 (or lower). OnePlus CE0 Pete Lau shared with our source:“From the premium and ultra-premium OnePlus 9 series to the OnePlus Nord N200 5G—our newest and most affordable 5G device ever—we’re providing more choices and easier access to 5G for our users.”

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G released in the US last year quickly became a bestseller. Together with the OnePlus Nord N100, the phones made OnePlus capture more than 15% of Metro by T-Mobile’s market.

The OnePlus N200 5G will feature a 6.49-inch LCD screen with 1080p resolution. It may come with a triple rear camera system, selfie under a punch-hole, and a side-mount fingerprint scanner with the power button. The 5G connectivity will be a special feature but won’t make it more expensive.

With this OnePlus N200 5G entering the market, it means a tighter competition among the low-cost 5G phones. The new OnePlus N200 5G is probably set to rival the Samsung Galaxy A32 even when it only features a 720p 60Hz display.

OnePlus N200 5G follows the OnePlus Nord N100 5G from last year. It may be more affordable though so more people will be able to take advantage of top performance with reliable 5G experience. OnePlus promises increased internet speed with its products and services. Lau said “5G will fundamentally reshape the future of telecommunications” and we agree.