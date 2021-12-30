The Indian budget TV market is getting fiercely competitive with Realme, Xiaomi and OnePlus filling in with their feature-rich and budget-friendly models. To continue unabated, OnePlus is expected, to be working on two separate TV sets for the Indian market. What sort of TVs would these be, is not very clear at the moment. But we learn that these two will arrive in 32-inch and 43-inch variants, which are perhaps in the most competitive segment in the country.

OnePlus is working on two new smart TVs to launch in India in the near future. This was tweeted by trusted leaker Mukul Sharma. According to the leaker, the Chinese smartphone giant will launch smart TVs in India soon.

Though he mentions, a 32-inch and 43-inch models are expected, he doesn’t give out the exacted release timeframe. In the same breath, there is no word on the features and specifications OnePlus may likely include except for our early presumption that the TV will run on Google TV OS.

OnePlus already has some interesting TV sets in its wide portfolio comprising affordable Y series, mid-range U series and the premium Q series. While the fans would want these smart TVs to be affordable, the forthcoming TVs would be part of the cost-effective Y series.

OnePlus is more than just a smartphone company, it has wearable, TVs and earbuds on the market already. The smart TVs are still set to release in the future; the company is however bent on releasing the flagship OnePlus 10 and the mid-range OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G for now.