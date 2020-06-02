The OnePlus Launcher regularly gets updated. Of course, that is expected since the Chinese OEM believes in the ‘Never Settle’ motto. The launcher is being updated with a new App Switcher and Quick Search Gesture. Our last mention about the phone launcher was a few weeks ago as part of the latest Android 10 release. Before that, we remember the OnePlus Launcher version 4.1 getting two new important features: a Step Counter and a new layout for Home Screen and Drawer.

Today, OnePlus Launcher is ready to receive another round of updates. There is a new App Switcher that lets you navigate through recent apps faster. Quick search within the app drawer is also made easier.

Recent apps may show with new navigation icons. The show as a slider that can help users navigate through a slew of recent apps. On a row of icons, you can scroll through the list by swiping directly.

Another addition is a Close Apps’ button. Instead of ‘X’, it now shows a text. If you long-press on the preview in recent apps to get to more options like Lock, App Info, and Split screen.

Thie quick search feature can be accessed by pressing and holding while you swipe up to reach the app drawer. A search input box will then show. The latest OnePlus Launcher is now available to download from the Google Play Store. Make sure you get the latest version if you want to make the most of the OnePlus Launcher 4.4.