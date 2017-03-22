We still have no clue if and when OnePlus will be unveiling a new flagship phone in the next few months but we don’t see any reason why not. The OnePlus 3T needs a follow-up even up to know that we don’t know how many units the Chinese OEM has sold over the years. What we like most about the brand is that it’s regular when it comes to releasing software updates which is something not really common when it comes to Android phones. Well, this one isn’t fully Android as it runs OxygenOS which is mainly based on the mobile platform.

OnePlus usuallys opens a beta program for mobile OS updates. The company rolls out the beta program in three streams namely the Closed beta, Open Beta, and the MP builds. It seems those three are not enough as the devs have added another one: the MP Early Access Program.

This new step aims to choose one group of users to receive the new software build as a release candidate to all users. It will be out via OTA with the main purpose of catching usage/location errors or those last minute bugs that may still be present. Before the OTA is publicly released, OnePlus will check if there are errors that still need fixing.

OnePlus said they will need 150 users to join the early access program. The number is enough but they will be picked specifically if they meet some requirements. If you are chosen, then you will become part of a group similar to the Close Beta program. You will also need to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) and will be invited to join an exlusive Slack group.

So how can you be part of this MP Early Access Program? If you have a OnePlus 3 or OnePlus 3T, live in the US or EU or India, use the phone moderately to heavily on a daily basis, have testing experience, and are willing to communicate and give feedback to the team, then there is a huge chance for you to be chosen.

Apply HERE to find out soon.

SOURCE: OnePlus