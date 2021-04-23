OnePlus has finally released the much-awaited gaming triggers and they are available in India now. The OnePlus Gaming Triggers (as they’re called) were first teased at the launch of the company’s new flagship and had since been an eye-candy luring every phone gamer out there. What’s more enticing here, according to CEO Pete Lau, this is a “solid, responsive, pleasingly clicky” accessory that will be compatible with phones other than the company’s own.

The Gaming Triggers are physical clip-on buttons that function as shoulder triggers to let smartphone gamers on both Android and iOS experience console-style comfort on the phone. For comfort to all types of users, these triggers can be used on both sides – left and right – of the phone.

The OnePlus Gaming Triggers are listed on the OP online India store for Rs. 1,099 (under $15) and are available for purchase right away. The announcement of the accessory was however made via a tweet by Lau, which includes a subtle introduction and images of the triggers.

We designed the OnePlus gaming triggers to be solid, responsive, pleasingly “clicky,” and, yes, beautiful. We also made sure they work with many other phones—because the best product design is one that leaves you free to make your own choices. pic.twitter.com/hJNa4Dsa5s — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) April 21, 2021

Coming to the feature of the Gaming Triggers, OnePlus has ensured these tactile buttons communicate with the touchscreen (even with a screen protector) through capacitive conduction. The triggers generate a real-time response ensuring there is no lag in your action on the screen.

Reportedly, the OnePlus Gaming Triggers use Omron switches for tactile feedback, specially designed for battle royale and other shooting game buffs. If you’re serious about gaming on the phone and need an assist to up your game, OnePlus has the ultimate accessory for your liking.