While Google Photos is probably still the go-to photo cloud app for Android users, there are also some out there trying to replicate its success. OnePlus users for example have the OnePlus Gallery App and they have been adding a lot of features to lure their smartphone users to switch to this app rather than Google Photos. The latest update to the app brings several features that some may be familiar with, including face detection, scene recognition, and auto-generation of story albums to create stories.

If you’re uploading a lot of photos to the Gallery, then it may be difficult to group some of those together. The latest update brings a face classification feature which will group your pictures faster according to the faces detected there. Of course, Google Photos users are familiar with this and know how useful it can be. Let’s see though if OnePlus has close to the same facial recognition powers as Google does.

XDA Developers also shares another new feature which is scene recognition. It should be able to identify scenes “in real life” and should make searching for photos in the Gallery app easier. We don’t know though if it’s as good as Google’s given that they’re originally a search engine. And we also don’t know if identifying scenes means it can also recognize items when you search from them within the app.

Lastly, in another feature borrowed from Google Photos, you now get an auto-generated story album feature. It can create “stories” using your photos and through their own algorithm. You can find it in the Explore tab and it should be able to automatically generate stories while your phone is charging and the screen is turned off. No other details about these new features were provided.

If you already have the OnePlus Gallery app, just update it to version 3.8.21. If you don’t have the app yet, you can download it for free from the Google Play Store.