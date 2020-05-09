Google Photos is everyone’s go-to cloud backup option. But OnePlus users have a Gallery app on the Oxygen OS that pretty much does a similar job. Trying to present the customers an alternative that’s in stride with Google’s app, the Chinese OEM frequently updates the Gallery with new features. In its latest version 3.11.2 update, Google Lens integrations has been provided.

Courtesy this new update, OnePlus users can now swiftly scan their Gallery images with Google Lens, much like you would in Google Photos. Users can now call up Google’s image recognition tool to search an image or text in it. The feature, along with a few other changes, has already begun to roll out globally.

Apart from the Google Lens integration, there aren’t any other major features in the update. Other changes include some issue fixes and optimization for performance. The version 3.11.2 is available on Google Play Store or can also be directly downloaded from APK Mirror.

Coming back to the image identification feature – just like in Google Photos, by simply tapping on Google Lens button image in view can be analyzed. The user needs to open an image in the Gallery app, tap on the Google Lens icon, visible in the right top corner of the image viewer, and identification of the elements in the image will begin.