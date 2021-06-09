OnePlus is also working on a lot of new products. We’re looking forward to new OnePlus Nord phones like the OnePlus N200 and the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. More OnePlus phones are in the works but we have to wait for the new mid-rangers first. It was mentioned several times the Nord phones would run on Snapdragon processors by Qualcomm but now we’re learning the company that never settles may be teaming up with another chipset maker. This time–it will be MediaTek for the Dimensity chipsets.

Our source said there is a possibility of a OnePlus phone running a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. It’s in the works right now as leaked. It is said an engineering prototype is ready.

A Dimensity-powered OnePlus phone will be welcome. It will tell us if a Dimensity chipset is that powerful. We know it is but real-world performance may differ.

The OnePlus Dimensity smartphone could be similar to the OnePlus 9 when it comes to design. We’re still expecting a punch-hole selfie camera on the top left part of the screen. The display will be flat.

When it comes to imaging, there could be a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor with LED flash and two auxiliary modules. It will still run on Oxygen OS. Pricing could be CNY 2,000 in Europe which is about $313.

We’re guessing OnePlus could be experimenting by introducing different variants of OnePlus phones. We’ll see what phone will be more powerful–the one that uses Snapdragon or one that runs on Dimensity.