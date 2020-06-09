OnePlus devices and the OxygenOS has developed a cult of its own in the last few years and the community has grown well beyond the tech-savvy users. The OxygenOS in particular has made huge improvements and in some cases, it is the sole reason why people buy OnePlus devices. The brand has been releasing two open and four closed beta per month since 2016, but that is halved now due to evident reasons.

Initially, only catching the eye of tech nerds, the beta has been downloaded more than ever as a way for normal users to enjoy new features earlier than the stable releases. As a result, there is a huge chunk of data for the developers to analyze. Cutting the scheduled release of the beta builds to half means relevant bugs and feature suggestions for the developers to work with.

The stable release cycle won’t be affected in any way and will remain the same. The stable builds will be released every one or two months like all times. In a detailed forum post, OnePlus explained the same. The post says; “Our beta program may once have been more popular among our most tech-savvy users, but it has now grown into something that includes people from all different backgrounds and with varying degrees of technological knowledge.”

Also, the post cleared that the closed beta program requires you to enroll to be a certified tester. The company also clarified that it’ll only accept about 100 closed beta testers for each device simultaneously. OnePlus 8 series device owners can enroll for the program, the announcement of which is likely to be made anytime soon.