This is happening. OnePlus is going on a world tour. No, it is not a new rock band but the Chinese OEM has decided to bring the OnePlus Concept One phone to a global audience. First launched during the CES 2020 in Las Vegas earlier this month, the device is still a concept phone but OnePlus made it more intriguing with the ECMF technology and the 120Hz Fluid Display. It is essentially an improved McLaren Edition of the OnePlus 7 Pro phone.

The OnePlus Concept One will first visit North America, Europe, and then India beginning February 5. That’s already next week so if you live in those regions, save the date.

Check out the schedule below:

North America

• Seattle, US (February 6, 2020 | 6:30PM) More info

Europe

• Paris, France (February 5, 2020 | 6:00PM) More…

• Cologne, Germany (February 7, 2020 | 5:30PM) More…

• Amsterdam, The Netherlands (February 12, 2020) More…

• McLaren HQ, Woking, UK (February 13, 2020) More…

• Helsinki, Finland (February 17, 2020 | 5:00PM) More…

• Copenhagen, Denmark (February 19, 2020) More…

India

• Delhi (February 8, 2020) More…

• Mumbai (February 8, 2020)

• Bangalore (February 8, 2020)

To be honest, we’re confused that OnePlus is making such efforts since the OnePlus Concept One is essentially a concept device. But then again it’s not like any other smartphone because of the electrochromic glass. Its premium leather finish is a sight to behold. The technology is something that can be implemented on other designs. And simply put, OnePlus really lives the ‘Never Settle’ motto so okay, a world tour it is.