The merger of OnePlus and OPPO – that took place earlier this year – hasn’t gone down too well with most OnePlus users. This is majorly because of the clubbing of the company’s Android-based OxygenOS with OPPO’s ColorOS which has proved buggy in whatever little the users have managed to use. The unified new OS has glitches and this was seen primarily in the company’s shift to ColorOS on the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro smartphones in China.

The brands with their R&D teams coming together have managed to merge the codebase of their individual operating systems for one unified experience globally, but the delivery for existing devices has not been seamless. As a result, OnePlus is facing a lot of criticism and the users are now wary of what to expect in the updates coming along.

Considering the surmounting concerns, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has taken to Weibo to make some clarification to pacify consumers. In the statement, Lau mentions that it is not easy to deliver ColorOS based on Android 12 as OTA update to phones running HydrogenOS (China-specific operating system of OnePlus).

Along with the challenge of providing the OS update, the executive informs that the company needs to also take care of the user data during migration. He however claims that the switch from HydrogenOS to ColorOS 12 will not result in factory reset, so users can be assured that they will not lose data while making the switch.

According to the statement, OnePlus is making all possible provisions for seamless migration and that it will ensure faster and more stable ColorOS updates to phones in the future. The upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to be the first such phone with stable ColorOS 12 right out of the box. Time will tell, how the change will fare on the new device and will users commit to the change!