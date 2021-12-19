Finally, the OnePlus Buds Z2 is making its way to the U.S and you’ll have to spend less than $100 to get yourself a pair of earbuds with active noise cancellation. While it probably won’t be able to compete with the other high-end earbuds out there, they can actually be compared to the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 with the advantage of having a more affordable price range. The only “problem” with this device is that it uses a third-party app if you’re connecting it to a non-OnePlus smartphone.

The OnePlus Buds Z2 has two noise-cancellation modes: Faint and Extreme which work at a range between 25 dB up to 40 dB. They also have a Transparency Mode which turns the earbuds into a kind of hearing aide but not enough of course to replace medical-grade ones. They work with 11mm dynamic drivers with a frequency response range between 20-20,000Hz. The Dolby Atmos functionality that they were advertising will only work if you connect it to a OnePlus smartphone, specifically the OnePlus 7 and onwards.

Speaking of non-OnePlus smartphones, if you’re connecting the earbuds to another Android device not manufactured by the company, you will have to use a third-party app called HeyMelody. It is developed by HeyTap, an independent company from OnePlus and OPPO but with them they have a “strong business relationship” with. Normally you’d want first-party support for any device that you buy but for this, you will have to use the app to switch between modes, use the Find My Buds feature, and the triple tap functionality.

Other than that software issue, it looks like the OnePlus Buds Z2 is a pretty decent pair of truly wireless earbuds. The sound quality is pretty good for that price range and the ANC is of course a great bonus for those looking for budget devices but don’t want to skip on features like this. You’ll be able to enjoy the fullness of the earbuds if you’re also using a OnePlus smartphone but if you’re comfortable with a third-party app, you can still connect it to a different-branded Android smartphone.

The OnePlus Buds Z2 is now available on the OnePlus website for around $99. It’s available in Pearl White but it will also eventually release an Obsidian Black color in “early 2022”.